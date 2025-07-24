Hulk Hogan dead: WWE icon dies of cardiac arrest at 71
According to TMZ, Emergency responders were dispatched to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida, in the early morning of Tuesday following a 911 call reporting cardiac arrest.
Several police units and paramedics were seen outside the home, and Hogan was reportedly carried out on a stretcher and transported to a hospital by ambulance.
The news of his death comes just weeks after his wife, Sky, publicly denied rumours that Hogan was in a coma, telling TMZ Sports at the time that his heart was “strong” and that he was recovering from recent surgeries.
Earlier reports claiming the wrestling icon was on his "deathbed" were later attributed to complications following a neck procedure in May.
Known worldwide as the face of professional wrestling during the 1980s boom, Hulk Hogan was known in transforming WWE (then WWF) into a global phenomenon.
He held the WWE Championship five times, including a historic 1,474-day reign — the longest in the WrestleMania era — and was also a six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion.
His death comes two months after speculation that he was ‘close to death’, after American radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge said that Hulk Hogan was “in the hospital” and “might not make it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.