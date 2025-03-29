Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brooke Hogan’s mother Linda Hogan has hit back at her daughter on Facebook and called her a narcissist.

Brooke Hogan, daughter of retired American wrestler Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, has taken to Instagram to claim that her father and mother Linda Hogan both “verbally and mentally abused” her since childhood. She said: "I have completely separate reasons for going no contact with each of my parents. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life.

"What I’m about to say is not pointed at either person. And is in no particular order when it comes to who did what. It is my own personal truth, and you can do your own math. (sic)"

Brooke went on to say that "I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood. Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it’s not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes. This vicious pattern has robbed me of any sense of self-esteem or confidence I’ve been trained to pretend to have. (sic)"

She also added that "I’ve been used as a pawn, a buffer, and been treated like I’m downright stupid too. No child or human should ever experience something like this.

TV star Brooke Hogan says parents “verbally and mentally abused" her. Pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan (R) poses with daughter Brooke Hohan on the set of her music video shoot 'Bout Us' on May 6, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

"I so badly wanted to see good in them, protect, help, and start anew — just to be disrespected again and again. I longed for a normal family, but it never came to fruition."

Linda Hogan has subsequently taken to Facebook and said: “Seems narcissism runs deep in this family. Brooke is a narcissist just like her dad ..going out .. spewing lies to everyone and I’m supposed to defend my truth against that. I’m not about to do that… It seems to me that she doesn’t want the truth being revealed to her new husband and his family about who she was and things in her past!

"I think I spanked Brooke once yeah I called her a couple of names, by no means ever treated her the way she’s painting it. They had cell phones. She could’ve posted horrible things about me back when all of this was supposedly happening, but nothing she didn’t because nothing was happening, but when she took her dad‘s side after the divorce and wrote the wonderful Mom song, and went to all the tabloids because Terry was using her as a tool.. her memory is completely skewed about the treatment that she received growing up in our household, and you can talk to anyone.

"You can ask anybody you can ask Terry .. that none of the stuff ever happened.(sic)"

Brooke Hogan has thanked her fans for their support after making another Instagram post and said: “Thank you for all of the support. I am embarrassed that I even have to make another post about this.”

Brooke Hogan now known as Brooke Oleksy is an American TV personality and singer who has 490K followers on Instagram. She is married to Steven Oleksy and the couple share fraternal twins Oliver and Molly who were born January 15, 2025.