One Direction star Zayn Malik cancelled concert just hours before he was due to go on stage.

One Direction fans in Mexico City were left bitterly disappointed after Zayn Malik cancelled the concert only hours before he was due to go on stage. He took to Instagram to tell his fans he had no choice and said: “I’m heartbroken to say that I won’t be able to perform tonight in Mexico City.

“I’ve been really sick since this morning and despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn’t allowing it. I’m so sorry to let you down.

"The love and energy I always feel from my fans means the world to me, and it hurts deeply to miss this moment with you. Thank you for your understanding, and please know I'm sending all my love to each of you x."

Zayn Malik is currently on the Central American leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour and only a few days earlier, had sent fans wild at Mexico City's Palacio De Los Deportes when he performed One Direction song Night Changes. The track was the last one he released with fellow bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and of course Liam Payne, who tragically died last October.

What’s wrong with Zayn Malik as he cancels Mexico City concert only hours before performance? Zayn performs at O2 Academy Leeds on November 23, 2024 in Leeds, England. Photo: Andrew Benge/Getty Images for ABA | Getty Images for ABA

After performing the track, Zayn said: "It's the first time I sang that song in 10 years. "Thank you, that was f*****g amazing.I almost cried at one point. This is insane." The performance at Mexico City’s Palacio De Los Deportes fell on the 10th anniversary of Zayn Malik’s departure from the band.

On March 25, 2015, Zayn Malik took to Facebook and wrote: "My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band.”

He also said: “I'd like to apologize to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight.”

How is Zayn Malik coping after the death of Liam Payne?

After Liam Payne tragically died, Zayn Malik took to Instagram and wrote: “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me. I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.”

Zayn wrote at the end of his tribute that “I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

When he performed in Leeds in November, Zayn Malik paid tribute to Liam Payne with a sign which read: "Love you bro." Twenty three weeks ago, he shared a photograph of himself with Liam with the caption: “Love you bro.”