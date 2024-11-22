Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After attending Liam Payne’s funeral earlier this week, Zayn Malik will be performing on Saturday November 23 at the O2 Academy in Leeds.

Along with his former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik was in attendance at Liam Payne’s funeral which took place at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire. Liam Payne tragically died on October 16 after falling from the third floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Earlier this month, Zayn Malik took to social media to explain he has had to reschedule his Edinburgh tour dates due to "unforeseen circumstances.”

Zayn Malik’s Instagram story read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances Zayn’s ‘Stairway to The Sky’ Edinburgh show originally scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled to the 8th of December. And the Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 21st of November has been rescheduled for the 9th of December. All tickets for original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates.”

Following the tragic death of his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, Zayn Malik was due to be kicking off his first solo tour on October 23, but he postponed those dates until next January. In October Zayn Malik posted a message on X which read: "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour.

"The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

Zayn Malik had to reschedule his November 20 concert as that was the date that Liam Payne’s funeral took place.

Will Zayn Malik pay tribute to Liam Payne at Leeds?

Following Liam’s death, Zayn posted a personal tribute to him on his Instagram and wrote: “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me. I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.”

Zayn wrote at the end of his tribute that “I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

Although there has been no official word on whether Zayn Malik will pay tribute to Liam Payne at Leeds, it is thought that he will say a few words or dedicate a song to him.

What time do doors open for Zayn at the O2 Academy in Leeds?

Doors will be open from 6pm.