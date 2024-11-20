Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Payne’s funeral is set to take place on November 20 in the home counties.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funeral of One Direction singer Liam Payne is set to take place in the home counties today (November 20). The funeral was believed to be taking place in Liam Payne's hometown of Wolverhampton however following the confirmed date, it now appears it will take place in Buckinghamshire where he lived near his son and ex-partner Cheryl Tweedy.

Liam Payne tragically died on October 16 from head injuries he suffered after falling from the balcony of his third-floor hotel suite in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His father Geoff Payne, flew out to Argentina upon learning of his son's death and remained in the country until Liam's body was cleared to fly home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The One Direction band members - Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are all expected to attend the funeral today. Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger, who is credited with creating the band on X-Factor are likely to attend. Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy, ex-partner and mother to his son, Bear, Cheryl Tweedy, are also set to be there.

Liam Payne had many friends in the music and entertainment industry including Rita Ora, James Corden and Olympian Denise Lewis and husband Steve Finan O'Connor could also attend. Denise Lewis is married to Steve Finan O'Connor who was Liam Payne’s manager.

Other notable celebrity names who may attend the funeral today are Charlie Puth, Jonas Blue, Mabel and Max George from The Wanted who all paid tribute to the singer following his death.

However, it has been reported that Liam Payne's family have tried to keep the funeral private so there may only be a handful of celebrity guests that have been invited to say their final goodbyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now