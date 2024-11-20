Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Payne’s funeral is set to take place today after the singer tragically died last month.

Preparations for Liam Payne’s funeral which will take place today (November 20) with all four of the One Direction bandmates set to attend.

The singer tragically died on October 16 from head injuries he suffered after falling from the balcony of his third-floor hotel suite in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His father Geoff Payne, flew out to Argentina upon learning of his son's death and remained in the country until Liam's body was cleared to fly home.

According to reports Liam Payne will be laid to rest today in a private funeral in the Home Counties where just his family and closest friends will attend, followed by a wake. Band mates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are expected to attend the funeral to say their goodbyes. As well as Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy, ex-partner Cheryl Tweedy and many more celebrity friends.

The funeral is expected to take place this morning in the home counties (Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, and Surrey). A source close to the family previously said the funeral will be held at a church “close to Liam’s heart”.

It was believed the funeral would be held in his hometown of Wolverhampton after fans started to lay flowers outside St Paul’s and St Peter’s church in Wolverhampton.

Liam Payne grew up in Wolverhampton but after finding success with One Direction moved to Chalfont St Giles in the home counties. The singer moved close to Cheryl and their son Bear who live in the neighbouring town of Chalfont St Peter.

