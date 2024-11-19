Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The One Direction singer tragically died on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Liam Payne’s funeral is set to take place this week following the singer's tragic death last month aged 31. The family have been planning the private event and reportedly ‘strained’ over the guestlist but one person definitely won’t be welcome.

It has been reported that Liam Payne’s family want the funeral to go as smoothly as possible when it takes place in Wolverhampton this week. According to reports, Argentinian millionaire Roger Nores won’t be welcome and the family feel ‘strained’ if he attended.

Speaking to The Sun a source explained: “There is a difference in the narrative, Roger would say he stepped back from working with Liam - others would say he was pushed.

“Many people didn't even know Liam and Roger had reconnected until his fateful trip to Argentina last month. Due to the ongoing investigation in Argentina, he's not welcome at this week's service.”

In the lead up to Liam Payne’s tragic death, Roger Nores visited the CasaSur Hotel three times before he fell from the balcony. Roger Nores was also reportedly one of the three people charged by authorities in connection with the singer's death.

Speaking to the Mail Online Roger Nores shared a statement that read: “I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel 3 times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened. There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happen.

'I've given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness and I haven't spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since. I wasn't Liam's manager he was just my very dear friend. I'm really heart-broken with this tragedy, and I've been missing my friend every day.'

