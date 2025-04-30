Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan is stepping back into the ring, but this time as a promoter, with the launch of a brand new wrestling company.

The 72-year-old WWE Hall of Famer is teaming up with longtime collaborator and fellow wrestling executive Eric Bischoff to create Real American Freestyle (RAF), a self-described "unscripted freestyle wrestling league" that aims to bring a fresh twist to professional wrestling.

In a press release announcing the venture, the duo said the league plans “to disrupt innovation, entertainment, and the world’s most popular style of wrestling.”

Hogan, who will serve as the commissioner of RAF, said: “Real American wrestlers are some of the most disciplined, elite athletes in the world — but until now, they haven’t had a true professional stage to showcase their greatness. Eric and I know how to build the kind of heat that grabs attention and we’re going to make Real American Freestyle wrestling a must-see for fans.”

The new promotion is backed by investment firm Left Lane Capital, and according to the official RAF website, its first event is targeted for August. The format will feature eight weight classes, including eight men’s matches and four women’s matches per event.

Eric Bischoff, who will serve as the company's Chief Media Officer, said in a statement: “I intimately understand and appreciate what it takes to perform at the level these athletes do, and I was always curious why this sport wasn’t recognized for the potential it has.

“The stories we have to tell at Real American Freestyle and the accomplishments of the wrestlers are extraordinary. Not only will the audience be entertained by the product but the entire sport will be lifted as a result.”

This marks Hogan and Bischoff’s first official collaboration since the closure of WCW in 2000, where both men were central figures during the company’s rise in the 1990s.

Hulk Hogan’s net worth in 2025

According to The TakeDown, Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) has an estimated net worth of $25 million (£18.7 million). His wealth comes from a combination of professional wrestling, acting, endorsements, and his businesses, including Hogan’s Beach Shop and Hogan’s Hangout. His income also includes earnings from sponsorships with brands like 1-800 LoanMart, Carma HoldCo, Honey Nut Cheerios, and the infamous Hulk Hogan’s Pastamania.

Hogan also received a substantial payout from his lawsuit against Gawker Media, initially awarded $140 million. The final settlement was reduced to an estimated $31 million before taxes.