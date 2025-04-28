Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver has been charged with causing the death of his son after a horrific motorway crash.

The emergency services were called after a Peugeot van left the carriageway and crashed into a tree. No other vehicles were involved.

The passenger, 14-year-old Ryan Liam Morgan from Morecambe, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver can now be named as Daniel Burba, and police say he is the father of the passenger. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, and has since been discharged.

Ryan Morgan, who died in a crash on the M6 on April 20, 2025. His father Daniel Burba has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving | Lancashire Police

Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Ryan’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

Burba, 31, of Arnside Crescent, Morecambe has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving whilst unlicensed and uninsured. He has been remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court at 10am today.

The accident happened between Junctions 34 and 33 of the M6 southbound near University Hill, just after 12.15pm on Sunday, April 20.

In a tribute released last week Ryan’s family said how devoted he was to his father. They said: "Ryan, our precious boy. There truly is no one like our Ryan, such a beautiful soul and so far from typical. Words can't express how much we have loved and cherished him and how much we always will.

“The most funny, silly, loving, generous boy, who literally could not stop talking. He was always making his little sisters giggle or giving them cuddles when they were sad. He made them their bottles and read them stories at bedtime. He was such a family lad choosing to stay home with us sometimes when his friends wanted him to go out. He tried to put on a laddish attitude but it made us laugh because he was so soft, sensitive, kind and lovely. Every time he had pocket money he would go to the shop and buy everyone else treats and forget himself.

“He adored his dad and would stand at the window asking "when's dad coming back?" every five minutes. He would help his dad take off his work boots when his back was gone and ask how his day was. They loved playing Fortnite and arguing over who got what loot, watching Liverpool and Blackpool FC together, having wrestling matches and father-son talks about his love life. He would cuddle his mum and ask if she was ok when she looked stressed saying ‘oh mum I don't know how you cope with these kids, they're such hard work!’”

His mum Kim added: "Ryan Liam was the most perfect precious little boy you would ever see, and he grew to be more beautiful every day. He was the most amazing son to Kim and brother to Primrose and Summer and we will miss him as long as we live. Our hearts have a hole that will never heal, and we can’t express enough the devastation this has caused our family. We are eternally heartbroken. RIP our perfect beautiful Ryan Liam."

Police still want to learn more about the collision. Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting log 503 of April 20, or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]