The wife of a man killed in a motorcycle crash in North Tyneside has paid a heartfelt tribute, describing him as “a proper family man” who “would do anything for his kids.”

Chris Brown, 37, from South Shields, died on Thursday, April 10, after sustaining serious injuries in a collision on Stephenson Street, near the Hadrian Road junction with Potter Street in Wallsend. The crash, which involved his Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Mercedes Sprinter van, happened shortly before 4.30pm on Monday, April 7.

His wife Stacey revealed she learned of the crash in a phone call from her brother, who had been driving behind Chris at the time and was first on the scene. “When I got the call from my brother, I knew that something had happened to Chris and my heart just sank. I could tell that it was bad,” she said.

Chris was described as an experienced motorcyclist who had been riding since childhood.“Chris was a very experienced rider – he had ridden bikes since he was around seven years old. You’d never expect something like this to happen to someone who’s so experienced,” Stacey said. “He used to have sports bikes when he was younger but as he got older, he got into Harleys and that’s when he joined the Hells Angels.”

Stacey said: “Chris was a proper family man who would do anything for his kids, they were his main priority. We’d been together for 20 years and everyone who knew Chris and I, knew how close we were. We really were the real deal.”

“You don’t often get relationships like ours and I think that’s struck a lot of people because they knew how in love we were. Everybody loved him. He was the life and soul of the party.”

Northumbria Police confirmed that an investigation has been launched by their Roads Policing Unit to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

Police Constable John Boddy said: “This is a devastating incident which has sadly led to the death of a man as he commuted home from work. Our thoughts remain with Chris’ family and loved ones at what I know is an extremely difficult time for them. We will continue to provide them with whatever support they might require.”

Hells Angels Northumberland, which Chris was part of, wrote a tribute on Facebook: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear this news of our brother Bowny passing away today.

“Prospecting together, having the honour of coming up to watch you get your patch and just always having the best time together wether on the phone or meeting up together to do what Hells Angels do. You were one hell of a Hells Angel and will be missed by us all. All my love to your beautiful family and Northumberland brothers.”

The force is re-appealing for witnesses and is particularly interested in any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the collision.

“Thank you to those of you who’ve got in touch so far,” PC Boddy added. “I’d urge anyone else who may have information or footage of the moments surrounding the incident to please reach out.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via social media, live chat, or the force’s website, or call 101 quoting reference number NP-20250407-0743.