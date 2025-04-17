Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a woman who died following a three-vehicle collision in Brantham have paid tribute to a "much-loved" former teacher.

Dawn Cox, 47, from Hintlesham, died last week in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a crash that occurred on Sunday, March 30, on the B1070.

Emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, responded to reports of a collision involving a black BMW X3, a grey VW Polo, and a black Ford Fiesta at approximately 12:55pm.

Dawn, who was driving the VW Polo, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment but sadly passed away from her injuries days later. According to her family, Dawn, had been planning a summer road trip through France in her newly purchased camper van, a journey she had looked forward to before her life was tragically cut short.

In a statement issued by Suffolk Constabulary on behalf of the family, they said: “Dawn Cox, 47, was the much-loved daughter of Pamela and the late Mike, sister to Samantha, Aunt to Alisha and Great Aunt to Nola. She was a warm and much cherished lifelong friend to Victoria since they met at primary school. Partner for the last 21 years to Roy, she enjoyed life in Hintlesham village, where they shared a bungalow much enlivened by their six cats.”

Dawn Cox, 47, from Hintlesham, died last week in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a crash that occurred on Sunday, March 30, on the B1070. | Suffolk police

“She was a popular and well-respected teacher, educational consultant, and author. Dawn more recently worked as the Head of R.E. at Manningtree High School, before embarking on a new life as a consultant last September. She was fuelled by a passionate conviction to improve the quality of the teaching of her subject and the outcomes for her pupils. Her reputation was country-wide with her writing, blogs, conference workshops and school visits.”

“Away from work she enjoyed just relaxing at home, shopping for bargains, and travelling the world. Dawn had recently bought a camper van to enjoy more adventures and was planning a trip through France this Summer. She touched the lives of many pupils and colleagues and her death is a terrible loss to her family, friends and the wider world of education.”

Police say that formal identification will take place at a later inquest hearing.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and have renewed their appeal for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Joint Norfolk & Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference 37/17143/25.