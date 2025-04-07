Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman who died in a car crash had a “heart of gold,” her devastated family have said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lydia La Polla died after the Toyota car she was travelling in was in a collision with a Mercedes that had “made off” from police. She died after two days in hospital.

The 47-year-old’s family say she had a “true heart of gold” and was “devoted to her family”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydia La Polla, of Wrexham, who died after her Toyota car was in a collision with a Mercedes which was driving away from police | Issued by North Wales Police

They wrote: “We are truly devastated and heartbroken following the death of Lydia. She will be missed by family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues.

“Lydia had a true heart of gold and would always be there for others with her selfless acts of kindness. She was devoted to her family and friends.

“The night has scarred us for the rest of our lives. Life will never be the same without her.”

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released on bail as investigations continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate one of two men who left the scene of the collision, which happened just after 9.30pm on Monday, March 24 happened between Belgrave Road and Percey Road in Hightown, Wrexham. Lydia, of Wrexham, died on Wednesday, March 26.

Det Chief Supt Sian Beck said: “Our heartfelt condolences are with Lydia’s family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers. We remain committed to ensuring those responsible are brought to justice and urge anybody with information who hasn’t already spoken to police, to contact us.

“You can speak to us by calling 101, or through visiting our website, using reference number 25000244712. You can also make a report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”