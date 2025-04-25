Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of a teenager who died in a single-vehicle crash in Stokenchurch, has paid an emotional tribute to their “kind, caring, and hardworking” son and brother.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drew Doolan, an apprentice HGV mechanic, died on March 26, following the collision on the A40 Oxford Road at the age of 18. His three sisters shared heartfelt tributes, describing the deep void his loss has left in their lives.

“Since you've been gone it's clear to see how loved you were and how many hearts you touched,” said his sister Shannon. “You were the best brother I could have ever wished for. You have left a huge hole in our hearts and I will never stop missing you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portia, Drew’s eldest sister, said: “My brother Drew, he had a heart bigger than the sky and a smile that could heal. He brought light into every room and left behind memories that will be cherished forever. I miss you, not a day goes by that I don’t think about you.”

His younger sister Millie added: “If I had to describe my brother Drew, he was the light at the end of the tunnel, the one who made even the darkest moments brighter, and every ordinary day better just by being in it.”

In a statement, Drew’s parents described their only son as a “polite, kind, caring, funny, loving and hardworking young man.” They said he was dedicated to his career and adored by everyone around him.

Drew Doolan, an apprentice HGV mechanic, died on March 26, following the collision on the A40 Oxford Road at the age of 18. | Thames Valley Police

“Drew was a HGV mechanic apprentice and he put everything into his career,” they said. “He had a cheeky smile and an infectious laugh, he loved life and always had a positive outlook. Drew was someone you could always rely on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He didn’t realise how loved he was. Because of his ADHD, he found it hard to accept compliments and just took everything in his stride. He was homely, never asked for much, and valued time with family above everything.”

“He was taken too soon at the age of 18. He has left a huge hole in our hearts, and our world is shattered. We are devastated and heartbroken and will never get over losing him.”

“We will never have the opportunity to see Drew qualify as a HGV mechanic or continue to fulfil his dreams. He had an amazing life ahead and was yet to experience so much in life. He is forever in our hearts and thoughts.”

“We love you and miss you, Drew. Mum and Dad x”

Thames Valley Police is continuing to make enquiries on behalf of the coroner in relation to this collision.