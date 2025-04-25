Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The late Jonnie Irwin returned to TV screens on Friday afternoon in a moving repeat episode of Escape to the Country, where he helped a couple find their dream home in Derbyshire.

The episode, originally broadcast in 2021, aired again on BBC One following Irwin’s death earlier this year. At the time the show was first filmed, Irwin had already received a terminal cancer diagnosis but had not yet gone public with the news. He later revealed in 2022 that he had been living with lung cancer that had spread to his brain.

Speaking on BBC Morning Live, Irwin explained why he had kept the diagnosis private for over two years. “I’ve kept it a secret for two and a half years. I think some people probably guessed in later months. But I’ve kept it a secret until now; I just thought I wanted to get the monkey off my back and share my experiences,” he said.

“These experiences hopefully will help people with a life-threatening disease and people who are dealing with these people as well.”

Jonnie Irwin passed away on February 2, 2024, at the age of 50. His family announced the news with a heartfelt message and a photo of him with his wife, Jessica.

The statement read: “In Loving Memory. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie's passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.”

Jonnie Irwin

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on. Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.”

Jonnie was a beloved figure on British television, known for hosting A Place in the Sun, Escape to the Country, and appearing regularly on Morning Live. Colleagues and fans alike shared tributes following his passing.

Jules Hudson, his Escape to the Country co-presenter, posted a touching tribute: “Always funny, always full of mischief, he met his diagnosis with characteristic fight and a selfless determination to do whatever he could to beat it. All of our thoughts are with Jonnie and his family on a day we all dared to hope would never come. Farewell old friend, I’ll see you next time... with all our love, Jules.”

If you missed the Friday afternoon broadcast, the episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer under Escape to the Country: Series 21, Derbyshire.