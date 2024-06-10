What is Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP)

ITP is an autoimmune condition that causes a low platelet count, according to the NHS. Platelets are a type of blood cell needed to form a blood clot after a cut or injury to prevent bleeding and bruising. In ITP, your body’s immune system mistakenly targets platelets and starts to break them down.

Fewer platelets are also made by the body. This results in lower numbers of circulating platelets. ITP may develop after a viral infection, vaccination or after taking certain medications. However, often the cause is unknown. ITP can also develop in people with other autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis or systemic lupus erythematosus

ITP affects people of all ages and it is more common in females than males. About six in every 100,000 adults in the UK have the condition. Some patients with ITP have no symptoms at all and their low platelet count is picked up on a routine blood test. Even patients who have very low platelet counts will often have very few symptoms.

A low platelet count can cause certain types of bleeding symptoms, including bruising, a pinprick rash of blood spots, nosebleeds, gum bleeds, mouth blood blisters, blood in your urine or stools, fatigue and heavy periods.