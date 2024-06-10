Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street actress Alison King’s daughter is set to follow in her mother’s footsteps to pursue a career in acting.

The actress, 51, who is best known for playing Carla Connor on the ITV soap recently spoke about being an inspiration for her daughter Daisy’s, 15.

According to The Manchester Evening News Alison said: “It means everything, being able to do this and also being able to bring up my child and see her most nights and weekends is incredible.”

“It inspires Daisy to follow the path she wants to take, it can be a tricky industry but there's nothing that Daisy loves more than to go to her acting school on a Saturday. She goes to Actor Tribe with Jennifer James and Lee Boardman and there's just nothing more inspiring than that."

Jennifer James who played Geena Gregory and Lee Boardman who played Jez Quigley founded the acting school in Knutsford and have held masterclasses with TV stars including Peter Kay and Suranne Jones.

Alison briefly dated Daisy's father, Coronation Street sound sound technician Adam Huckett from 2007 and they welcomed their daughter in 2009. The former couple got engaged soon after but split in 2012.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

