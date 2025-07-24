Beloved TV star Malcolm-Jamal Warner was swimming with his eight-year-old daughter when he drowned, it has emerged.

The Cosby Show star tragically died at the age of 54 after drowning on Sunday whilst on holiday in Costa Rica and it has now been revealed that he was in the water with his daughter - whose name has not been made public - when the incident occurred.

Police have told ABC News that surfers attempted to save Malcolm and his daughter after the pair were spotted struggling against the current. A surfer was able to save the Suits star's daughter by returning her to safety on his surfboard whilst Malcolm was pulled back to a shore by a volunteer lifeguard and another surfer.

The actor - who was best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show - was given 45 minutes of CPR but was pronounced dead at the scene. Malcolm's official cause of death has been declared as "asphyxation by submersion".

The Caribbean Guard had revealed that there was no lifeguard on duty at the time when the tragic accident took place as they had "allocated resources" elsewhere due to "recent water incidents" at two beaches nearby.

A Facebook post read: "We deeply regret the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, in Playa Grande. He was swept away by a strong hangover current and died by drowning. It was all very fast and even though there were people on the beach who came in to rescue him, they didn't arrive in time. He was pulled underwater with no vital signs and despite having been provided with CPR manoeuvres on the beach, his resuscitation was unsuccessful.

"Playa Grande is one of our most challenging beaches. It's a beach known by local surfers and there are signs (in English and Spanish) that warn of the danger of death by drowning. It's a beach that the Caribbean Guard has patrolled for the last few years. [Not] this Sunday though. Due to the recent water incidents on Playa black we have allocated resources there and on Chiquita, another beach, for its currents."

The post continued: "From Caribbean Guard, association of volunteer lifeguards, we appeal to the President of the Nation, the national government, the Municipality of Talamanca and the entire Caribbean community, to continue joining efforts to minimise this problem, which is sadly rising ALL OVER THE COUNTRY.

"We do everything within our power. We've saved numerous lives in recent years, and if Caribbean Guard didn't exist, drownings would count by the dozens. We do our part to minimise risks but if we don’t have government help, clear public policies and strong support from local entrepreneurs, this will keep happening [sic]."