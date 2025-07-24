Officials in Arizona have issued a Turquoise Alert on July 23 for a six-year-old girl who was last seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Violet Coultas was last seen on video surveillance at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on the night of July 12. At the time of her last appearance, investigators say she was accompanied by Sarah Coultas, who is identified as Violet's non-custodial mother.

"Sarah Coultas is alleged to have fled Hawaii with Violet in violation of a court order," read a portion of the statement. Per a statement issued on July 19 by the Hawaii Police Department, Sarah, 48, was last seen with Violet in Hawaii on July 6.

"Coultas is wanted for questioning in connection with a custodial interference investigation," Hawaii Police Department officials wrote, referencing Sarah. It should be noted that in their statement, Hawaiian authorities identified the missing girl as "Violet Coultas-Benson."

Violet is described as a white female who is 3' 10" tall, weighing 43lbs, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink jacket, pink sweater, light-colored shorts, and white shoes.

This is the first Turquoise Alert in the state of Arizona, according to DPS. Under the new alert system, a law enforcement agency may request it if the following conditions are met:

The missing person is under the age of 65.

The investigating agency has exhausted all other available local resources.

The person has gone missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances.

The missing person is in danger, is with a potentially dangerous person, or there are other factors indicating that the missing person may be in danger.

Public information could assist in the safe recovery of the missing person.

The alert was sent to various mobile devices. Anyone who has seen Violet, or have information on the matter, should call 911.