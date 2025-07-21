Rachel Booth: Missing Cheshire woman last spotted wearing running kit in garage at 3.50am
An urgent search - including an underwater search team - has been launched for 38-year-old Rachel Booth
She was reported missing early on Saturday (July 19) and was seen in a garage at 3.50am that morning. She’s 5ft 9in tall, slim with blonde hair, and is believed to be wearing black leggings and a black top.
Rachel is from Northwich in Cheshire and was last seen by her family in the Barnton area of the town. She was last seen at Sandiway Garage on the A556, and police think she may have been heading to the Oakmere area of Delamere.
Superintendent Paul Hughes said: “We are currently following a number of enquiries to trace Rachel and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
“As part of our investigation, our officers and partner agencies, including the Underwater Search Team and Cheshire Search and Rescue, are conducting enquiries in the Oakmere and surrounding areas where it is believed Rachel travelled to, and we would like to thank local businesses for their patience and understanding while these are currently ongoing.
“Investigators are following all lines of enquiry and anyone who has seen Rachel since she was reported missing is asked to contact us. The same goes for anyone who has any information on her whereabouts. We would also like to appeal directly to Rachel to get in touch to let us know you are OK.
“You can report information to Cheshire Police via 101 or through www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML-2136439.”
