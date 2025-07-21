Police searching for a missing woman from Northwich have sadly found a body.

Rachel Booth was reported missing from the Barnton area of Northwich on Saturday. Officers have been searching for the 38-year-old since her disappearance.

Following extensive appeals and searches in the area, police say they have found a body in a lake in Oakmere.

Rachel Booth, who went missing from her home in Northwich, Cheshire | Issued by Cheshire Police

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of Rachel. Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. They have requested privacy at this time.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”