Rachel Booth: Body found in search for missing woman spotted in running kit

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
Police searching for a missing woman from Northwich have sadly found a body.

Rachel Booth was reported missing from the Barnton area of Northwich on Saturday. Officers have been searching for the 38-year-old since her disappearance.

Following extensive appeals and searches in the area, police say they have found a body in a lake in Oakmere.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Rachel Booth, who went missing from her home in Northwich, Cheshireplaceholder image
Rachel Booth, who went missing from her home in Northwich, Cheshire | Issued by Cheshire Police

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of Rachel. Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. They have requested privacy at this time.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice