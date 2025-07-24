Fiji-born music legend and icon George Veikoso has passed away at the age of 55.

Born in 1970, Fiji became one of the most loved and respected voices in Pacific music. Details around his passing have not been confirmed.

Fiji produced classics like “Lia” and “Sweet Darlin’”. His voice, full of soul and island pride, touched hearts all over the Pacific.

Last year, he returned home and rocked the stage at Homecoming Fiji in Nadi, a night fans will always remember. He was also set to headline this year’s Homecoming Festival in September.

Since the news of his passing broke, tributes have been flowing from all over, many calling him the “voice of the Pacific.” Born on 10th May 1970 in Tailevu, Fiji, George Veikoso rose from humble beginnings, earning $5 for his first professional singing performance.

After moving to Hawaii in 1987 due to Fiji’s coups d’état, he carved out a legacy as a pioneer of the “Lost Coast Sound.” His 1998 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for Male Vocalist and Favorite Entertainer of the Year, along with a Grammy nomination for the “Island Warriors” compilation, cemented his status as a global reggae icon.

From his debut album “Evolution” to the 2019 release “Love & Roots,” Fiji’s catalog, which surpassed 500 million streams by 2023, resonated deeply. He co-wrote the “Baywatch Hawaii” theme song and appeared in “Blue Crush,” leaving his mark on popular culture.

Polynesian Music announced his passing on its social media page. It said: “There is a Fiji song in every playlist. He was the artist the entire household listened to. The one who brought generations together. A waymaker, a storyteller, a pillar of island music. His voice carried the weight of our stories, our culture, and our emotions, and his impact stretched far beyond the islands.

“Fiji inspired artists across the world. He opened doors and set a standard for what it meant to be timeless, soulful, and real. His presence was larger than life, but his spirit was always grounded in love, truth, and connection.Thank you, Fiji, for your gift. For your music, your heart, and your legacy. You gave us so much, and we will carry it with us forever.”