Police attended a second night of anti-migrant protest and counter-demonstration outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf.

Protests erupted there after it emerged that asylum seekers are set to be housed at the hotel. Officers guarded the four-star Britannia International Hotel on Marsh Wall, Canary Wharf as the two rivals shouted at each other from across the street.

Stand Up To Racism annouced a “defend refugees emergency mobilisation” event on X, formerly Twitter, starting at 6pm on Wednesday. It said: “Please come ASAP to counter and say far right are NOT welcome in London!”

On Tuesday, video footage appeared to show 20 to 30 officers outside the Britannia hotel’s entrance while protesters gathered. Hotel guests with reservations were seen arriving but not allowed to enter as the hotel was put on lockdown. While others reportedly attempted to secure refunds.

Last night, journalist Jack Hadfield, posted a video on X showing anti-migrant protesters outside the hotel holding a sign that had slogans on such as “deport all illegals”, “stop the boats” and “bring back hanging”. One user commented: “Brilliant. ALL these hotels need exposing now. We have to take a stand as the government won't. Enough is enough now“.

However another said: “All utter morons”. The Met said: “Officers were in attendance at a protest outside a hotel in Canary Wharf.“No arrests were made. Officers remain in the area to deal with any incidents.”

Tower Hamlets Council said: “We are aware of the Government’s decision to use the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers. It is important that the Government ensures that there is a full package of support for those staying at the hotel.

“We are working with the Home Office and partners to make sure that all necessary safety and safeguarding arrangements are in place.” It is claimed some migrants had been bussed to the capital from the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, which has seen violent disorder over the past week, but is is understood it is not yet being used as an asylum hotel.

Trouble started after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assaulting a 14-year-old girl by attempting to kiss her. He denied the charge when he appeared in court last week.