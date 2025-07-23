Green Party Councillor Nathalie Bienfait was told to “f**k off” by a protester outside the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf as she held a sign saying “refugees wlecome”.

Ms Bienfait held a “small counter-protest” outside the Britannia Hotel last night (Tuesday 22 July) where a migrant protest was taking place after rumours spread on social media that migrants were being housed there. She wrote on X: “Just came back from the Britannia Hotel on Marsh Wall, where people are protesting against home office plan to house asylum seekers there. We were a small counter-protest and we had to be cordoned by police, who asked us to leave for our own safety.

“We were holding small signs saying ' refugees are welcome' and calling for 'safe and legal routes now'. What we can't do is blame asylum seekers for our failing public services. These are the most vulnerable people in our world and they have no safe or legal routes to this country and also have no choice over where the Home Office puts them.”

One video went viral of her challenging protesters outside the hotel with the same views, to which she was told to “f**k off”. One protester said “they’ve got the whole of Europe to go to”.

Ms Bienfait responded: “Yeah they’ve got the whole of Europe, but, why should we put that burden on the rest of Europe? We still have to take responsibility for the fact that we have a lot of stakes in the conflict and climate crisis that causes people be refugees and have to come to another country”.

A large number of protesters and counter-demonstrators gathered outside an east London hotel after rumours spread on social media that asylum seekers are being housed there. Metropolitan Police officers were seen guarding the Britannia International Hotel.

Tower Hamlets Council said: “We are aware of the Government’s decision to use the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers. It is important that the Government ensures that there is a full package of support for those staying at the hotel.

“We are working with the Home Office and partners to make sure that all necessary safety and safeguarding arrangements are in place.” Footage on social media shows eggs had being thrown. A police helicopter was seen in the skies above.