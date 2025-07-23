Police vans “blocked” the entrance of the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf last night (Tuesday 22 July) due to a “large” protest outside.

Journalist Jack Hadfield posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “TSG vans have now blocked the entrance of the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf, as the anti-migrant protest outside of it is dying down.” A police statement from last night said: "Officers are currently in attendance at a protest outside a hotel in Canary Wharf.

"We have a policing plan in place and will continue to monitor events." The protest took places as rumours spread that asylum seekers were reportedly being held there.

A spokesperson for Tower Hamlets Council said: "We are aware of the government's decision to use the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers. It is important that the government ensures that there is a full package of support for those staying at the hotel.

"We are working with the Home Office and partners to make sure that all necessary safety and safeguarding arrangements are in place." It comes after a series of demonstrations outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident earlier this month in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Kebatu denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Four men have been charged with violent disorder after the protests outside the hotel in Essex, which is believed to be housing asylum seekers, police say.