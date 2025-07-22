Palma Airport in Mallorca is being targeted by furious staff who are threatening to bring it to a standstill.

Chaos may strike Brits' summer holiday plans as a major Spanish airport could be "paralysed" by protests. Staff have slammed "suffocating" working conditions there and are set to down tools as part of a strike by members of the UGT trade union.

The strike is due to take place on Friday 25 July - at the start of the summer holidays. Workers say they have their rights "abused" with "inhumane" work shifts, including stolen holidays, mistreatment, and no career progression.

They also say they're given the wrong clothing for the hot summer temperatures on the island. They're not given rain coast for the rain and say their uniforms don't "respect their dignity".

Many Brits will be taking their children and families away to Spain as the school holidays begin. However, the protest could cause disruption.

The workers have accused some of the best known aviation companies of treating them badly, including: Jet2, Ryanair, easyJet, Swissport, Eurowings, and Menzies. Staff have also taken aim at what they see if endless improvements at the airport. Workers are pinning the airport operator Aena responsible for the shortcoming and said if it doesn't make sure demands are met the "tone of the protest" will be raised.