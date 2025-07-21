Solar eclipse 2027: Rare phenomenon to bring six minutes of darkness in Europe, North Africa and Middle East - what date?
This total eclipse, one of the longest of the century, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle for those fortunate enough to witness it. At the peak, the Moon will completely obscure the Sun for a full 6 minutes and 23 seconds.
Most total solar eclipses last only a few minutes, making this one particularly exceptional. In fact, this will be the longest total solar eclipse visible from land between 1991 and 2114.
The exceptional duration of this eclipse is a result of several unique factors. Earth will be at aphelion—its furthest point from the Sun—making the Sun appear slightly smaller than usual. Simultaneously, the Moon will be at perigee, its closest approach to Earth, making it appear larger. This combination of a smaller Sun and a larger Moon leads to a longer period of totality.
The eclipse will begin over the Atlantic Ocean and progress eastward, passing through southern Spain and Gibraltar, before sweeping across North Africa.The longest duration of totality—more than six minutes—will be observed in Luxor, Egypt, making it one of the best locations to witness the eclipse. The shadow will then move across the Red Sea, continuing through Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Somalia.
