Spanish stargazing hotspot set to see stunning meteor shower

Stargazing

Throughout the last two years, the surprising addition of the northern lights to UK skies has sparked the nations interest in astronomical observation.

In the next few weeks celestial sightseeing is set to spike, with the Delta Aquariids meteor shower lighting up the skies with up to 28 shooting stars visible per hour according to estimations.

Whilst Brits might spot some of the action at home, with the phenomena taking place in the constellation of Aquarius which appears low in the sky in the Northern hemisphere, the best views can be found outside of the UK.

One spot that is set to secure great views of the spectacle is the Spanish island of Tenerife.

Stargazing from Teide National Park, Tenerife

Although based in the Northern Hemisphere, Tenerife prides itself on its stargazing opportunities, with laws in place to minimise light pollution, high altitude which minimises cloud cover and world class observatories.

In fact, in 2019 it was officially recognised as the 3rd best place for stargazing in the world.

All of this means it is perfectly placed to spot many of the Delta Aquariids shooting stars.

Teide National Park is the astronomical heart of Tenerife, where the stargazing landscape has officially been nominated a “Starlight Destination” by the Starlight Foundation for its optimum conditions.

From Teide National Park, 83/88 officially recognised constellations can be seen, including the constellation of Aquarius – where the Delta Aquariids meteor shower will take place.

But you don’t need to be a professional astronomist to benefit from the wonders of the national park. You can get night-time star gazing tours, such as this one from travel company First Choice. The tour includes transport up the mountain at sunset, with stops for incredible views, a 3-course dinner at the top of the mountain, followed by a stargazing tour with a professional guide.

