Three powerful earthquakes, both over 6.0 magnitude, have hit off the coast of Russia.

A tsunami warning has been issued after three earthquakes, one with a magnitude of 7.4, are recorded off the Pacific coast of Russia, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). According to the USGS website, three powerful earthquakes occurred in the same area off the coast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky within a span of 32 minutes this morning (Sunday 20 July).

Three aftershocks were also recorded one at magnitude 6.6. Germany’s GFZ monitor also confirmed that at least one magnitude 6.7 quake was recorded off the east of of Kamchatka Region on Sunday. GFZ later updated it to magnitude 7.4.

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck near the coast of the Kamchatka region in the far east of Russia. A separate earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude struck off the east coast of Kamchatka at a depth of 10 km, shortly following the previous quake, according to GFZ data. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) shows the second earthquake to be of 7.4 magnitude.

