People in Alaska were told to flee their homes after a huge 7.3 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami warning.

The evacuation zone covered the remote cities of Sand Point, Cold Bay, Sand and Kodiak on Popof Island around 600 miles southwest of Anchorage, Alaska. Sirens rang out and radio stations interrupted their broadcasts with warning messages as a tsunami was declared ‘imminent’ by the National Weather Service at 1pm local time on Wednesday.

Residents were being urged to flee inland or find higher ground if possible. The huge earthquake struck 54 miles south of Sand Point, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Several more smaller quakes were recorded at Sand Point following the warning. The National Weather Service warned: "A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you. You are in danger.

"Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now."

The alert included the coastal areas of Alaska from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska, 40 miles southwest of Homer, to Unimak Pass, 80 miles northeast of Unalaska. Experts said that the warning means a tsunami with "significant inundation" is "expected or occurring".

The tsunami warning was in effect for three hours, before officials downgraded it. In the end, the highest water level reached at Sand Point, the closest piece of land to the earthquake, was just 2.5 inches above the usual tide. "The sirens will stop sounding. Please continue to use caution at or near the coast," Kodiak Island Emergency Management said on social media.