A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit the popular Italian city Naples this morning (Friday 18 July).

Local residents reported hearing a 'roar' and feeling a 'strong tremor' as the 4.6-magnitude quake struck at around 9.15am. The epicentre of the earthquake was just off the coast of the highly active Phlegraean Fields, a volcanic caldera west of the city, at a depth of 1.5 miles.

Multiple people living nearby in the seaside town of Bagnoli said it 'seemed like a bomb' had gone off when the quake hit. It measured the same magnitude as an earthquake recorded in the region on March 13, the strongest to hit the region in 40 years.

Rail traffic was temporarily suspended in the city, which is home to more than 900,000 people. No injuries or significant damage have been reported so far, with emergency services assessing the situation in various municipalities this morning.

The tremors are part of a seismic swarm, with observers detecting a dozen since just before 9 o'clock this morning and warning that more events cannot be ruled out. The Vesuvius Observatory also recorded a series of small earthquakes overnight, each no greater than magnitude-1.