Greece travel advice: What is the latest Foreign Office guidance as 'high risk' alert issued - after wildfires and earthquakes
It says on its website: “There is a high risk of wildfires during the summer season from April to October. Ensure that your mobile phone is registered to receive emergency alerts to be warned of wildfires near your location.
“Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable. The situation can change quickly.” To avoid starting wildfires, the Foreign Office says to:
- leave no litter, especially not glass which is known to start fires
- make sure cigarettes are properly extinguished
- do not light barbecues
It adds: “Causing a wildfire or a forest fire is a criminal offence in Greece – even if unintentional. If you see a fire, call the emergency services on 112. Be cautious if you are in or near an area affected by wildfires”. It says to:
- follow @112Greece for official updates
- follow the guidance of the emergency services
- call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger
- contact your airline or travel operator who can assist you with return travel to the UK
It also issues a warning about earthquakes following quakes in Crete and Santorini this year. It warns: “The area around the Cycladic islands of Santorini (Thira), Anafi, Ios and Amorgos, experienced increased earthquake activity in early 2025. This increase has since subsided and the tourist season is expected to continue as usual.
“There is a risk of earthquakes and earth tremors in Greece”. It advises holidaymakers to:
- familiarise yourself with safety procedures in the event of an earthquake
- follow advice given by the local authorities
- call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger
