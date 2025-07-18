The Foreign Office has issued a “high risk” alert for Greece following wildfires.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It says on its website: “There is a high risk of wildfires during the summer season from April to October. Ensure that your mobile phone is registered to receive emergency alerts to be warned of wildfires near your location.

“Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable. The situation can change quickly.” To avoid starting wildfires, the Foreign Office says to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

leave no litter, especially not glass which is known to start fires

make sure cigarettes are properly extinguished

do not light barbecues

The Foreign Office has issued a “high risk” alert for Greece following wildfires. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

It adds: “Causing a wildfire or a forest fire is a criminal offence in Greece – even if unintentional. If you see a fire, call the emergency services on 112. Be cautious if you are in or near an area affected by wildfires”. It says to:

follow @112Greece for official updates

follow the guidance of the emergency services

call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger

contact your airline or travel operator who can assist you with return travel to the UK

It also issues a warning about earthquakes following quakes in Crete and Santorini this year. It warns: “The area around the Cycladic islands of Santorini (Thira), Anafi, Ios and Amorgos, experienced increased earthquake activity in early 2025. This increase has since subsided and the tourist season is expected to continue as usual.

“There is a risk of earthquakes and earth tremors in Greece”. It advises holidaymakers to:

familiarise yourself with safety procedures in the event of an earthquake

follow advice given by the local authorities

call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger