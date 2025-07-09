An update has been given on the wildfire situation in Marseille, France’s second-largest city.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wildfire erupted yesterday (Tuesday 8 July) with a mini lockdown enforced to make room for emergency workers to tackle the blaze. Mr Payan wrote on social media: “I ask all the people of Marseille to be extremely vigilant and to limit their movements as much as possible to make room for relief, especially in the north of the city.

“The people of Marseille in the 16th arrondissement are invited to remain confined.” The fire was caused by a car that caught fire on the motorway near Marseille on Tuesday morning. Within two hours, it had spread across 30 hectares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Benoit Payan has since lifted a confinement order affecting tens of thousands of residents. Speaking on broadcaster France-Info, Mayor Payan stated the blaze was in "net regression" on Wednesday morning.

An update has been given on the wildfire situation in Marseille, France’s second-largest city. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The fire was pushed back overnight but remains unextinguished, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. The mayor said 110 people were treated for smoke inhalation and related injuries.

Residents who had been told on Tuesday to stay in their homes for their own safety were once again allowed out. "With the fire in northern Marseille now clearly under control, we can announce this morning that the 16th arrondissement is no longer on lockdown," Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan said in a post on social media platform X.

He added: "I call on all Marseille residents to exercise the utmost caution in the area, as emergency services are hard at work”. Climate change has made wildfires more destructive in Mediterranean countries in recent years. This week and last week, fires have also raged in northeastern Spain, on the Greek island of Crete, and in Athens.