France travel advice: Is it safe to visit Marseille amid wildfires? Foreign Office issues new warning as 'fire alert map' launched
Wildfires erupted in the French city of Marseille yesterday (Tuesday 8 July) forcing one of its busiest airports to close. Flights were suspended at Marseille Provence Airport as the fire began to spread.
The fire was caused by a car that caught fire on the motorway near Marseille on Tuesday morning. Within two hours, it had spread across 30 hectares.
The airport is open today (Wednesday 9 June), but there are still cancellations to flights. The Foreign Office is now warning about possible travel disruption.
It posted a new alert yesterday which read: “Marseille Airport is currently closed due to wildfires in the area. It may reopen later today, but you should contact your operator for the latest information. Wildfires can start anywhere in France during the summer months, particularly along the Mediterranean coast and in Corsica.
“The French weather service have launched a fire alert map for travellers to check. Fires have become more frequent because of drought and high temperatures. French authorities may evacuate areas and close roads for safety reasons.”
The Foreign Office advises holidaymakers who are staying in a high-risk area to:
- check the local safety and emergency procedures
- be vigilant
- follow the advice of local authorities
It adds: “If you are caught in, or witness, a wildfire call the emergency services on 18 (fire) or 112 (emergency services). See information for property owners about bush clearance which can be mandatory in some areas.”
