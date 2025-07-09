The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for France as one of it popular holiday hotspots has been affected by wildfires.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wildfires erupted in the French city of Marseille yesterday (Tuesday 8 July) forcing one of its busiest airports to close. Flights were suspended at Marseille Provence Airport as the fire began to spread.

The fire was caused by a car that caught fire on the motorway near Marseille on Tuesday morning. Within two hours, it had spread across 30 hectares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airport is open today (Wednesday 9 June), but there are still cancellations to flights. The Foreign Office is now warning about possible travel disruption.

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for France as one of it popular holiday hotspots has been affected by wildfires. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

It posted a new alert yesterday which read: “Marseille Airport is currently closed due to wildfires in the area. It may reopen later today, but you should contact your operator for the latest information. Wildfires can start anywhere in France during the summer months, particularly along the Mediterranean coast and in Corsica.

“The French weather service have launched a fire alert map for travellers to check. Fires have become more frequent because of drought and high temperatures. French authorities may evacuate areas and close roads for safety reasons.”

The Foreign Office advises holidaymakers who are staying in a high-risk area to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

check the local safety and emergency procedures

be vigilant

follow the advice of local authorities

It adds: “If you are caught in, or witness, a wildfire call the emergency services on 18 (fire) or 112 (emergency services). See information for property owners about bush clearance which can be mandatory in some areas.”