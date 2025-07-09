Marseille Airport was forced to close and cancel flights after a wildfire reached the French city.

Benoît Payan, the city’s mayor, demanded a mini lockdown to make room for emergency workers to tackle the blaze, as fierce winds whipped up the flames yesterday (Tuesday 8 July). Mr Payan wrote on social media: “I ask all the people of Marseille to be extremely vigilant and to limit their movements as much as possible to make room for relief, especially in the north of the city.

“The people of Marseille in the 16th arrondissement are invited to remain confined.” The fire was caused by a car that caught fire on the motorway near Marseille on Tuesday morning. Within two hours, it had spread across 30 hectares.

More than 110 people have been injured, France's interior minister has said. The blaze also caused Marseille Provence Airport - France's fourth busiest - to suspend flights.

The airport is open today (Wednesday 9 July) but flights are still being impacted. There are several cancellations to departing and arrival flights from the airport.

The fire was still burning into Tuesday night, and hot and windy conditions are forecast to continue through the week. Passengers are advised to enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight and keep up to date with the airport’s website.

It comes as wildfires were also raging in northeastern Spain. Last week, wildfires broke out in southern Crete, forcing more than 1,500 people to evacuate, amid an early summer heatwave in Europe.