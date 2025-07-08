Flights are cancelled and delayed at Milan Bergamo airport after a person was reportedly sucked into a plane turbine and killed.

All flight operations at Italy's Milano Bergamo were suspended this morning following the incident, during which someone was reportedly sucked into an aircraft's engines. Officials are yet to confirm exactly what happened, but airport operators Sacbo have confirmed an "incident" forced the cessation of operations.

Air traffic is resuming at the airport, however live departures information shows that the majority of flights scheduled for the next three hours are either delayed or cancelled. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates.

Emergency services were seen out on the runway and taxiway of the airport after all flights were cancelled. The victim who died after being sucked into the jet engine is now reported to be a man in his 30s, who is said to have run in front of the plane as it began its take-off manoeuvres.

Firefighters, airport technicians and police are currently investigating how the incident unfolded. One main focus of their inquiries is thought to centre around whether it was an accident or a voluntary act.

The plane involved in today's accident is an Airbus A319 operated by the Spanish budget airline Volotea. It was departing to the Asturias in Spain when the man was fatally injured shortly after it had picked up passengers.