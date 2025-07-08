Marseille Airport: Flights including British Airways and Ryanair cancelled and delayed as wildfires force runway closure
The suspension came after a blaze broke out in the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau, just north of the city. Driven by winds of up to 70 km/h, the wildfire has scorched around 30 hectares of land. Officials confirmed that no casualties have been reported, but 168 firefighters, two helicopters and 68 fire engines were deployed to contain the flames.
The disruption comes at the height of the French summer holiday season.
Marseille Airport confirmed the disruption in a statement: “Due to a fire at Pennes Mirabeau, landings and takeoffs are suspended until further notice. We advise you to contact your airline for more information.”
The prefecture urged residents in the surrounding areas to “stay indoors and off the roads” as emergency services worked to bring the fire under control.
A spokesperson for Marseille Airport said that planes had not been taking off or landing since around midday. As a result, several flights were cancelled or rerouted. These include:
- Ryanair flights to Tangier, Naples, and Nantes
- British Airways flight to London Heathrow
- Transavia France flight to Brest
- Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels
- Volotea flight to Oran
- Swiss flight to Zurich
Some flights were diverted to regional airports including Nice and Nimes. While a number of flights have now resumed landing, significant delays are expected to continue throughout the day. According to data from FlightRadar24, outbound flights were experiencing average delays of around 166 minutes.
Southern France has been placed under red alert for wildfire risks, with areas including Bouches-du-Rhône, Var, and Vaucluse particularly affected. Weeks of intense heatwaves and strong winds have increased the likelihood of wildfires, with several already reported across the region in recent days.
