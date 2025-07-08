Greece has issued an update on how safe it is in Crete after raging wildfires forced residents and holidaymakers to evacuate.

Flames spread rapidly across dry terrain in the holiday hotspot due to strong winds and soaring temperatures, and immediate evacuation protocols were activated. Over 3,500 holidaymakers were temporarily moved from high-risk zones to safer areas elsewhere on the island.

Hotels, guesthouses, and local communities worked together to provide shelter and comfort to displaced visitors. Within days, those affected were able to return to their original lodgings as fire crews successfully contained the blaze.

Greece has confirmed that it has successfully brought the major wildfire under control near the southern city of Ierapetra in Crete. Officials said that all tourists are safe and accommodations have resumed normal operations. The incident, which unfolded during an intense summer heatwave, triggered precautionary evacuations but resulted in no reported injuries or loss of life.

Authorities activated coordinated measures involving local fire departments, civil protection agencies, and hospitality networks. Within hours, evacuation routes were secured, accommodations reassigned, and communication channels opened to keep tourists informed.

Crete and the rest of Greece remain open and fully operational for tourism. Travel officials have reassured the public that the country’s emergency infrastructure is capable of responding quickly to such events, ensuring minimal impact on travelers’ experiences.

Visitors planning trips during the peak summer months are advised to take basic precautions:

Check the Daily Fire Risk Map provided by Greek authorities.

Monitor local weather forecasts and regional news updates.

Keep identification and travel documents readily available at all times.

Be familiar with emergency service numbers (such as 112 and 199 in Greece).