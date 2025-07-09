A severe high temperature warning has been issued for the Greek holiday island Crete today (Wednesday 9 July).

There is currently a severe high temperature warning in effect across Crete today. The warning is an orange alert of high temperatures.

An Orange Alert (also called an Orange Warning) for high temperatures in Crete means that unusually high daytime heat is expected with temperatures reaching between 37 and 39C. It poses significant health and safety risks.

Holidaymakers and residents area advised to:

Stay indoors during peak heat hours (11 AM–8 PM).

Keep hydrated, dress in light, breathable clothing, and apply sun protection.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and check on vulnerable individuals.

Follow any additional local recommendations or restrictions issued by public health or authorities.

A severe high temperature warning has been issued for the Greek holiday island Crete today (Wednesday 9 July). (Photo: Hans Lucas via AFP/AFP via Getty) | Hans Lucas via AFP/AFP via Getty

A Yellow Warning for heat is also scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday 10 July) from 11am to 5pm for somewhat lower but still elevated daytime temperatures of 33 to 36 C. It comes after wildfires ravaged Crete causing holidaymakers and residents to evacuate.

Flames spread rapidly across dry terrain in the holiday hotspot due to strong winds and soaring temperatures, and immediate evacuation protocols were activated. Over 3,500 holidaymakers were temporarily moved from high-risk zones to safer areas elsewhere on the island.

Greece has confirmed that it has successfully brought the major wildfire under control near the southern city of Ierapetra in Crete. Officials said that all tourists are safe and accommodations have resumed normal operations. The incident, which unfolded during an intense summer heatwave, triggered precautionary evacuations but resulted in no reported injuries or loss of life.