Jet2 has scrapped five holiday routes from Bournemouth Airport that were due to launch in summer 2026.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jet2 has discontinued flights to destinations including Spain, Croatia and Italy in what it describes as a routine review of its flying programme. A spokesperson for Jet2 said: “As a successful business, we are continually reviewing our flying programme and will adjust where required.

“This gives us the ability to add flights and holidays in response to demand, and very occasionally we may withdraw flights.” Jet2 said following its latest review it has taken the decision to withdraw services to Malaga, Dubrovnik, Jersey, Reus and Verona for Summer 26 from Bournemouth Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has assured that customers affected by the changes will be contacted and offered a full refund. The Jet2 spokesperson added: “With a fantastic programme of services on sale from Bournemouth Airport, customers still have superb choice when it comes to enjoying a holiday. We look forward to a successful Summer 25 season and beyond.”

While the six routes have been cut, Jet2 will continue operating flights from Bournemouth to a range of destinations, including popular spots in Spain, Greece and Turkey. The airline said the changes form part of wider adjustments being made across its national network to reflect customer demand and operational planning.