One of my TikTok’s from my time at Butlin’s Bognor Regis has gone viral - and of course it is the one where the bottomless brunch went very wrong.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My friends and I went to Butlin’s Big Weekender on the last weekend of June and it was our first time experiencing one. We had the best weekend partying, dancing, dressing up, and playing games.

Unfortunately it all took a bit of a turn on the last day when my friends and I were at the bottomless brunch. Let’s just say we were all a tad tipsy - more than a tad - and we were having the time of our lives dancing away, and enjoying the food and drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one point we went outside and spoke to girls we had met, chatting away and laughing at our Coventry City outfits - representing our home football club. We then heard Irish music come on inside and we all ran back in to enjoy the song ‘Tell Me Ma’ by Sham Rock. It is often played at the Four Provinces Irish pub in Coventry that my friends and I go to a lot, so the song coming on in a weird way reminded us of home.

We were all Irish dancing, jumping about, laughing and getting others to join in. But then it all went wrong.

I was looking at my friend Abbie and saw her jump up and then land on her ankle funny. By the look on her face I knew it was the end. I looked over and another guy’s face said it all too. Abbie then couldn’t walk, the dancing stopped and we sat her down with her leg elevated.

She said to my friends and I “it’s not good, I heard a crack”. She was in a lot of pain, and before we knew it the Butlin’s medical team were on hand to help. Abbie’s ankle had ballooned and a man began cutting her Nike sock off her bad foot. Her ankle was huge. It didn’t look good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her Nike sock was cut off and the bulging ankle was revealed. We were all horrified. The medical team came with a wheelchair and she was whisked out of the bottomless brunch while being applauded by the partygoers and the DJ.

Abbie and my other friend then travelled to A&E, enduring a three-hour wait where she had an X-ray of her ankle which found it to be a muscle tear. She was given crutches and made it back to the resort in time for Fuse Odg. There she was, pint being bought, while on crutches ready to watch the music star. It wasn’t the best idea in hindsight - but it was hilarious.

When my friend Abbie got back home she was still in a lot of pain and decided to go to A&E in Coventry - where she was then told she has fractured her foot. She is now awaiting a call with the fracture clinic as it is suspected that she might have fractured her ankle.

I captured the whole incident, being the great friend that I am. It was too funny not to. I decided to put together a video for TikTok and include the viral Jet2 holiday song, as this has been trending and thought it might make people laugh. Turns out it did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video now has over a million views. So many people have been commenting asking what happened, and also sharing stories and even pictures of their own ankle injuries.

My friends and I have been in fits of laughter over it. But if there’s any lesson to be learnt here, maybe don’t Irish dance at a bottomless brunch?