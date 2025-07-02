Evie Pig is coming to Butlin's in 2026

Joining an already incredible entertainment lineup will be new shows featuring tots' favourites Peppa Pig and The Dinosaur that Pooped. Families with kids five and under can lock-in a term-time getaway early, with four-night Showtime Term-Time Midweek breaks across all three resorts – Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness - from as little as £39* (£10 pp) for a family of four.

After stealing the hearts of Peppa Pig fans across the world, baby Evie Pig will be trotting into the spotlight, taking centre stage for the first time in a brand-new Peppa Pig show at Butlin’s. Her big sister Peppa is planning a special picnic to celebrate Evie’s big debut alongside the rest of the famous Pig family. This exciting performance will be packed with singing, dancing, giggles and snorts galore.

A high-energy musical will be hitting the stage live on selected Showtime breaks in 2026. Filled with mischief and mayhem, The Dinosaur that Pooped a Rock Show has something for the whole family. From the bestsellers Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter, Danny and Dino’s Rockin’ Adventure! has all-new catchy songs by the McFly duo, laugh-out-loud moments, loads of silly fun, and of course lots of poo.

Join Butlin’s Skyline Gang in their brand-new show Imagine That! From Easter Half Term, the gang is dreaming big and imagining a world where anything is possible, where each member explores their ultimate dream job. From thrilling adventures and outer space missions to wild inventions, the feel-good performance is bursting with catchy tunes, dancing and laughter – perfect for kids who love to dream big.

Cranking up the volume to the max and bringing next level energy is the new original production Theatre of Rock. The dazzling production is every fan of West End rock n’ roll musicals dream, as guests will be rocking out to hits from Six and Tina one minute, and then Rock of Ages and Just for One Day, with tracks from music icons Queen, Bowie and U2.

If that wasn’t enough, there's also a whole host of shows returning by popular demand. Jack & The Beanstalk pantomime returns in 2026 for even more magic, belly laughs and a few unexpected surprises in the modern twist of the classic fairy tale. The eye-popping show Animals & Mythical Beasts is also returning to the Studio 36 stage for more learning through laughter, featuring life-size, life-like creatures from the plains of Africa to the UK countryside, and the mythical world.

Alongside a jam-packed schedule of incredible entertainment, there’s no shortage of ways to keep energetic tots entertained. Families will need to squeeze the goggles and arm bands into their suitcases as kids can dive headfirst into the dedicated tots pool at the Splash Waterworld pools, overflowing with rides and slides. The Little Stars fairground is the top destination at all three resorts for mini adrenaline-junkies, with tots-sized versions of the classic fairground rides – all included in the price.

Butlin’s is unmatched when it comes to value for money as there’s so much included in the price. Like at most UK holiday destination there’s accommodation and access to Splash Waterworld pools but at Butlin’s families can also enjoy live shows, unlimited fairground rides, plus plenty of playgrounds, such as the UK’s most exciting playgrounds in Minehead and Skegness, SKYPARK, and soft play, including the newly opened four storeys, £1.8million centre in Bognor Regis.

Mike Godolphin, Entertainment Director at Butlin’s, said: “In 2026, we’re once again showcasing why we are the Home of Entertainment, with four fantastic new shows added to our lineup. We’re excited to be bringing our own West End-quality productions alongside every tot’s favourite characters to all three resorts, with Evie Pig in our new Peppa Pig show and The Dinosaur that Pooped.

“We’re confident our guests will love our brand-new shows, and what’s even better is that they are all included in the price of our breaks, alongside our incredible pools, fairgrounds, playgrounds and soft play. Our Showtime breaks offer fantastic value for money with four nights of family fun filled with non-stop daytime activities, West End quality entertainment and so much more. It’s the perfect holiday for a family with kids five and under.”

Notes to Editors:

* Showtime Term-Time Midweek break from £39 (£10 per person)

Butlin’s offers a four-night Showtime Term-Time Midweek break featuring Peppa and Evie Pig staying in a two-bedroom Comfort Room from £39 on 26 January 2026 in Skegness. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool, unlimited fairground rides and the SKYPARK playground. Dining packages start from £25.95 per adult, per day, £15.50 per child (6-14), per day and £7.25 per child (2-5). To find out more or to book go to butlins.com.

All prices quoted are correct at the time of Butlin’s issuing the price packages to the publication.

