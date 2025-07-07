Indulge in cultural cuisine with Jet2holidays on World Kebab Day

Kebab

With food fanatics celebrating World Kebab Day, Jet2holidays is serving up its ultimate guide to the delights of Turkey and Greece, inspiring holidaymakers to escape the UK and sample the local gastronomy.

Celebrated by foodies across the globe on 11th July, World Kebab Day provides the perfect excuse to delve into the delicious flavours of the meat and pita bread combination. Whether holidaymakers choose to celebrate with a traditional lamb kebab in Turkey or one of Greece’s famous gyros options, the UK’s largest tour operator has a Mediterranean getaway to suit everyone.

With the summer season in full swing, Jet2holidays has a choice of last-minute package holidays available to the Turkish delights of Antalya and Bodrum, as well as the Greek islands of Rhodes and Zante. From traditional harbourside restaurants to bustling street food markets, these sun kissed destinations are packed full of ravishing eateries for holidaymakers to enjoy a tasty kebab or two.

When booking and travelling on a last-minute Mediterranean getaway with Jet2holidays, holidaymakers can expect all the usual advantages of an ATOL protected package holiday, including a choice of 2-5 star accommodation, in-resort Customer Helpers, VIP customer service and return transfers. In addition, award-winning return flights are included with Jet2.com, including a 22kg baggage allowance plus 10kg cabin luggage.

Whether customers choose to jet away to Turkey for some summer fun or want to discover the hidden gems of Greece, Jet2holidays’ guide to its Mediterranean hotspots will help them find inspiration for a mouthwatering last-minute getaway.

Antalya

A stunning natural landscape and amazing ancient ruins provide a backdrop to stylish resorts bursting with sun-kissed beaches and luxury hotels. Combining age-old traditions with modern attractions, Antalya’s captivating coastline blends the best of both worlds for an authentic slice of Turkey. Between soaking up the history and culture and sprawling out on the sand with a side of sensational views, grab a juicy kebab wrapped in pita for lunch on-the-go.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays- Turkey, Antalya Area, Nr Alanya, 3+ star Eftalia Marin, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Manchester on 13th July 2025.

Price: £719 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays -Turkey, Antalya Area, Nr Alanya, 3+ star White City Beach Hotel, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Glasgow on 13th July 2025.

Price: £799 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Bodrum

Bodrum is buzzing with an authentic street food scene, bustling bazaars and exciting bars. Fascinating ancient ruins sit alongside beautiful bays and yacht-filled marinas, while beach-lovers will fall in love with its three stunning strips of golden sand. A firm favourite amongst sun-seeking holidaymakers, the region proudly salutes its Turkish culture, with traditional eateries and incredible history at its heart.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays- Turkey, Bodrum Area, Gumbet, 3 star Gumbet Cove Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from London Stansted on 13th July 2025.

Price: £539 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays - Turkey, Bodrum Area, Didim, 3 star Hotel Esra Family Suites, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Newcastle International on 22nd July 2025.

Price: £749 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Rhodes

Cuisine, culture and coastlines – this heavenly mix of holiday must-haves is the reason Rhodes has been a hit amongst holidaymakers for years. Beaches are a big deal here, with everything from the oh-so peaceful sands of Pefkos to the buzzy beach-bar vibes of Faliraki on the menu. When the sun goes down on this picturesque island, Greek-style al fresco dining makes for the perfect sunset evening spent in the lively resort of Lindos.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays - Greece, Rhodes, Pefkos, 3+ star Finas Hotel & Apartments, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Liverpool John Lennon on 7th July 2025.

Price: £479 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays - Greece, Rhodes, Theologos, 3 star Filoxenia Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Birmingham on 17th July 2025.

Price: £529 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Zante

Just off the south-west tip of mainland Greece, Zante is a glimmering Ionian jewel. Coves of azure water and sun-speckled sand meet hidden caves and chalky white cliffs. The resort of Laganas is a neon-lit playground for party goers, while Tsilivi and Argassi serve up classic fun in the sun. For a luxurious evening by the marina, head over to Zante Town for traditional Greek dining and chic boutiques.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays- Greece, Zante, Tsilivi, 3 star Petros Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on 13th July 2025.

Price: £649 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays - Greece, Zante, Laganas, 3 star Esperia Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Glasgow on 23rd July 2025.

Price: £679 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For further information, please visit www.jet2holidays.com

All deals supplied are the cheapest available rates for the holiday(s) or flight(s) specified and therefore availability may be limited at this price. Prices are correct as of 30/06/2025.

Please note in-resort fees may apply to certain holidays, see https://www.jet2holidays.com/ for more details.