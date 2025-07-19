Protestors have descended upon Marina Pier in Dover for an anti-immigration rally today (Saturday 19 July).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A YouTube live stream of the protest shows people gathering armed with Union Jack flags. Right wing protestors are meeting near Dover's seafront around midday today for a demonstration billed as part of the "Great British National Protest."

The coastal town has previously been a focus for right-wing and anti-immigration demonstrations, as it is the location where many small boats first touch British soil. A police spokesman told KentOnline: “Kent Police is aware of a planned protest expected in Dover on Saturday, July 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The force is liaising with local partner agencies and those involved in the event have been reminded of their obligations to ensure the protest remains peaceful, lawful and that disruption to the local area is kept to a minimum. Officers will be monitoring the situation and sufficient resources will be in place to deliver a proportionate police response.”

Protestors have descended upon Marina Pier in Dover for an anti-immigration rally today (Saturday 19 July). (Photo: Tyrant Finder U.K/YouTube) | Tyrant Finder U.K/YouTube

KentOnline reports that quite a few police vehicles and officers seem to be scattered around the town and the seafront and a small group of people have already gathered near the beach. The demonstration has been in the works for months, and is linked to other "Great British National Protest" demonstrations held round the country this year, spearheaded by Richard Donaldson.

The group is focused on migration, including the continued crossings of small boats. Dover is often chosen as the scene for demonstrations due to those in the boats landing at the Western Docks.

A “peaceful protest” against illegal migrants has also been organised for August in Bournemouth. Details of the protest have been posted on social media. The protest will take place on 9 August at 1pm at the Britannia and Roundhouse Hotel in Bournemouth.

The protest is organised by the Bournemouth Patriots group who say it will be “peaceful”. It comes after a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Epping descended into violence.