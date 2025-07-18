Right-wing protestors are set to hold an anti-migrant demonstration in Dover this weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The protest will coincide with one of the busiest days for port traffic as holidaymakers make their summer getaway. The demonstrators are expected to be next to the Marina Pier part of the seafront from midday on Saturday and in the past, hundreds have turned up.

A police spokesperson told KentOnline: “Kent Police is aware of a planned protest expected in Dover on Saturday, July 19. The force is liaising with local partner agencies and those involved in the event have been reminded of their obligations to ensure the protest remains peaceful, lawful and that disruption to the local area is kept to a minimum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers will be monitoring the situation and sufficient resources will be in place to deliver a proportionate police response.” The protesters under the banner of The Great British National Protest (GBNT), which has other demonstrations in the country, such as Manchester next month.

Right-wing protestors are set to hold an anti-migrant demonstration in Dover this weekend. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The group is focused on migration, including the continued crossings of small boats. Dover is often chosen as the scene for demonstrations due to those in the boats landing at the Western Docks.

A “peaceful protest” against illegal migrants has also been organised for August in Bournemouth. Details of the protest have been posted on social media. The protest will take place on 9 August at 1pm at the Britannia and Roundhouse Hotel in Bournemouth.

The protest is organised by the Bournemouth Patriots group who say it will be “peaceful”. It comes after a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Epping descended into violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crowd of men, some wearing masks and balaclavas, were seen squaring up to police officers, throwing bottles and jumping onto police vans on Thursday evening. Far-right activists with banners and loudspeakers had joined local residents, including women and children, gathered outside The Bell Hotel for the protest.

Officers from Essex Police were mobilised as a counter-demonstration by Stand up to Racism was surrounded by groups of men. Some protesters were seen using fireworks and throwing eggs, as a section of High Road was closed for the safety of the public and those protesting.