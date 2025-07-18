A “peaceful protest” against illegal migrants has been organised for August in Bournemouth.

Details of the protest have been posted on social media. The protest will take place on 9 August at 1pm at the Britannia and Roundhouse Hotel in Bournemouth.

The protest is organised by the Bournemouth Patriots group who say it will be “peaceful”. It comes after a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Epping descended into violence - just days after two security guards were assaulted in a previous gathering.

A crowd of men, some wearing masks and balaclavas, were seen squaring up to police officers, throwing bottles and jumping onto police vans on Thursday evening. Far-right activists with banners and loudspeakers had joined local residents, including women and children, gathered outside The Bell Hotel for the protest.

Officers from Essex Police were mobilised as a counter-demonstration by Stand up to Racism was surrounded by groups of men. Some protesters were seen using fireworks and throwing eggs, as a section of High Road was closed for the safety of the public and those protesting.

Essex Police said two security guards received hospital treatment for serious injuries on Sunday, after they reported being attacked by a group of men at around 8pm while the protest was taking place. A spokesperson for the force said the two victims managed to make their way through the protest and into the hotel, while initial investigations suggest the offences were “racially aggravated”.

Two local MPs have joined Conservative council leader Whitbread in calling for an end to The Bell Hotel being used to house asylum seekers. Tensions flared ahead of the latest appearance in court on Thursday of an asylum seeker who has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, who came to Britain on June 29, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, and one count of harassment without violence. Kebatu has denied the offences and has been remanded in custody before a two-day trial next month at Chelmsford magistrates court.