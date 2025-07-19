Another protest has been planned for outside the Bell Hotel in Epping - believed to house asylum seekers.

The protest will take place on Sunday (20 July). It comes after violence broke out outside the hotel during a protest on Thursday.

A total of eight officers were injured in clashes with protesters outside the hotel, Essex Police has said. Footage appeared to show people approaching and throwing objects at a police van which was parked outside the Bell Hotel in Epping.

Eggs were thrown and fireworks were also let off outside the hotel, in the latest night of demonstrations, which have repeatedly happened since a 38-year-old man was accused of sexual assault last week. Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court earlier in the day, where he denied trying to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

A video posted to social media on Thursday evening appeared to show a police vehicle driving towards a number of protesters, appearing to collide with at least one person. Mr Hooper said the video had been reported to the force, but added they had seen another video "which maybe shows it from a different angle".

He added: "And I guess the angles and perceptions show a different thing. So I'm not sure that exact incident is as it's been reported in the media." The first planned protest near the Bell Hotel took place on Sunday night (13 July). While no offences were reported between two groups at the site, two male security staff members were assaulted by a group of men at a nearby bus stop, police said.