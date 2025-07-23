Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf was put on “lockdown” with guests “denied entry” at door as protesters gathered amid claims migrants are being housed there.

Videos circulated social media last night showing hotel guests of the Britannia Hotel unable to enter the site in Canary Wharf amid a large protest outside last night (Tuesday 22 July). Journalist Niyak Ghorbani wrote on X, accompanied with videos of the guests unable to enter: “Disruption for Guests with Prior Bookings, Now Denied Entry!

“Britannia Hotel, Canary Wharf Guests who had previously booked rooms are now being refused entry, with no clear explanation provided. The situation has caused confusion and frustration at the scene.”

One user wrote: “Boycott Britannia Hotels up and down the country people”. Another said: “Just leaving people with bookings stranded is terrible. And I’m sure that others will see the irony of this. Screwing over one set of people to house someone else.”

A large number of protesters and counter-demonstrators gathered outside the hotel after rumours spread on social media that asylum seekers are being housed there. Metropolitan Police officers were seen guarding the hotel.

Tower Hamlets Council said: “We are aware of the Government’s decision to use the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers. It is important that the Government ensures that there is a full package of support for those staying at the hotel.

“We are working with the Home Office and partners to make sure that all necessary safety and safeguarding arrangements are in place.” Footage on social media shows eggs had being thrown. A police helicopter was seen in the skies above.

It is claimed some migrants had been moved to the capital from the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, which has seen violent disorder over the past week. Trouble started after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assaulting a 14-year-old girl by attempting to kiss her.