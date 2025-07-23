Alex Langsam founded Britannia Hotels in 1976 after opening his first site in Manchester.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The millionaire hotel tycoon is dubbed the ‘Asylum King’, and also owns holiday park Pontins. The entrepreneur has previously boasted of Britannia's role in safeguarding the future of some of Britain's most historic hotels, including the Adelphi in Liverpool - which was used by passengers on the Titanic - and the Grand in Scarborough.

The Daily Mail reported in 2023 that he lived in a sprawling ten-bedroom former hotel worth £3.4m in a leafy suburb of Cheshire. It is near a property once owned by former Manchester United footballer Roy Keane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Langsam - the son of Jewish parents who fled Hitler - studied economics at Aberystwyth University. Britannia bought Pontins in 2011, with Mr Langsam vowing a 'Disney-style makeover'.

Alex Langsam founded Britannia Hotels in 1976 after opening his first site in Manchester. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

Accounts filed for Britannia Hotels with Companies House in 2024 revealed sales at Britannia increased from £154.7m to £162.4m in the 12 months to 31 March, 2024. The Cheshire business also made a pre-tax profit of £31.3m in the year, down from the record £39.3m it achieved in the prior period.

On its future, Britannia Hotels said: “The directors remain confident that the company is in a good position to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future. The hotels have managed to maintain their competitive edge through the economic downturn and continue to take steps designed to attract new business and improve market share going forward.”

However, the chain is currently under fire after it has emerged the Government would use the Britannia International hotel in Canary Wharf to house asylum seekers. There was a huge police presence and a cordon around the Britannia Hotel after furious residents protested there last night (Tuesday 22 July).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirming the Britannia would be used to house migrants, Tower Hamlets Council said: "We are aware of the Government's decision to use the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers. It is important that the Government ensures that there is a full package of support for those staying at the hotel. We are working with the Home Office and partners to make sure that all necessary safety and safeguarding arrangements are in place."