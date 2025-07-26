Singer-songwriter Daddy Lumba has died at the age of 60 after a ‘short illness’, his family has confirmed.

The Ghanaian star, whose full name was Charles Kojo Fosu, died earlier today, Saturday July 26, according to a statement released by his family on X.

In an official statement issued by the family through their legal representatives, Baba Jamal & Associates, they described Daddy Lumba as more than just a musician.

The full statement read: “With profound sorrow and deep grief, the Fosu family announces the passing of Ghana’s beloved musical icon, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away earlier today after a short illness.

“Daddy Lumba was more than a musician; he was a cultural icon whose music touched countless lives. His soulful voice provided the soundtrack to our love stories, and his poignant lyrics captured the poetry of our struggles, dreams, and resilience.”

The statement ended to say the family were going through a time of “immense loss” and had requested privacy. It also stated that details of the funeral would be announced in the coming days. No further details about the nature of his health was revealed.

Ghanaian music star Daddy Lumba, real name Charles Kojo Fosu, has died aged 60 after a short illness. Photo by X. | X

Daddy Lumba recorded about 34 albums throughout his career and is widely regarded as the greatest Ghanaian musician of all time. In 1999, he won three awards, including Best Album, Artist of the Year and the Most Popular Song of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards. His albums spanned a range of genres and lyrics; one album would be gospel, and then that would be followed with an album full of songs with provocative lyrics.

He was married with children, according to local news reports.

Fans have left many messages of condolence on the post. One person said: “RIP the legend”. A second person agreed: “Indeed we’ve lost a legend. May his soul rest in peace.” A third person said: “Rest well.” One particularly dedicated fan even promised to name their future child after him.

Friends have also mourned the musician’s passing. “I am heartbroken and sad because a friend has passed. RIP to the legend Daddy Lumba and until we meet again, we will celebrate your time on earth,” wrote local news anchor Serwaa Amihere.

His father, Owoahene Kwadwo Fosuh, reportedly died when he was only a child. His mum, Comfort Gyamfi, died in 2001. He had last posted a video of him singing on his Instagram on Tuesday July 15.