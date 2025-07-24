Chuck Mangione: Grammy-winning jazz musician dies aged 84, cause of death
Mangione passed away this week from natural causes at his home in Rochester, New York, according to his manager as reported by TMZ.
Over a celebrated career spanning decades, the flugelhorn and trumpet player won two Grammy Awards - first in 1977 for Best Instrumental Composition, and again in 1979 for Best Pop Instrumental Performance.
His compositions reached international acclaim, with Chase The Clouds Away featured at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, and Give It All You Got selected as the theme for the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.
Mangione’s most iconic hit, the 1978 single Feels So Good, remains one of the most successful jazz tracks of all time. The album of the same name solidified his position as one of the genre’s most influential figures. Across his career, Mangione released more than 30 albums.
In addition to his music career, he made television appearances, including a recurring animated role on King of the Hill and a guest spot on Magnum, P.I.
A lifelong resident of Rochester, Mangione was inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame in 2012.
